Leak impacting water pressure in parts of Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A water main leak on Sunday is causing reduced water pressure to homes and businesses in parts of Rockingham County.

According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Emergency Communications Center, the leak originated in the area of Loker Auto Sales off of East Market Street.

The leak is affecting the water pressure in the areas east of Spotswood Trail and Cross Keys Road including, but not limited to:

Lakewood subdivision

Battlefield Estates

The Glen at Cross Keys

Madison Village subdivision

Preston Lakes subdivision

Sentara RMH

No word on when it will be restored.

