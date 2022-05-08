Advertisement

Leak impacting water pressure in parts of Rockingham County

A water main leak on Sunday is causing reduced water pressure to homes and businesses in parts of Rockingham County.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A water main leak on Sunday is causing reduced water pressure to homes and businesses in parts of Rockingham County.

According to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Emergency Communications Center, the leak originated in the area of Loker Auto Sales off of East Market Street.

The leak is affecting the water pressure in the areas east of Spotswood Trail and Cross Keys Road including, but not limited to:

  • Lakewood subdivision
  • Battlefield Estates
  • The Glen at Cross Keys
  • Madison Village subdivision
  • Preston Lakes subdivision
  • Sentara RMH

No word on when it will be restored.

Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center on Sunday, May 8, 2022

