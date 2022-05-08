Advertisement

Spanberger Cybercrime bill is signed into law

FILE
FILE(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden just signed 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger’s cybercrime bill into law.

The Better Cybercrime Metrics Act ensures federal and state government have the resources they need to combat cyber attacks. This comes one year after a cyber attack shut down the colonial pipeline.

“We’ve had so many businesses, small, medium, large sized businesses throughout Virginia, be the victims of cybercrime attacks. So I think it’s very clear to people, just the rising prevalence of this type of crime and the impact that it has on our larger communities,” Rep. Spanberger said.

The new law will also allow for the department of justice to do more in investigating and prosecuting the attacks.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Massive tree fell in Sherando
Heavy rain and severe weather impacts area Friday
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on...
Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County
These markers are part of the group’s ongoing efforts to preserve black history and teach the...
African American Research Society in Staunton aims to preserve history
Augusta County historical markers unveiled
Augusta County historical markers unveiled