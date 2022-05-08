Advertisement

Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on Government Pond in Page County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the agency, the two 21-year-old men and their brother were enjoying their day canoeing and as they tried to turn directions, the wind picked up and the canoe overturned throwing all three of them into the water. One brother was able to swim safely back to shore to call for help.

The DWR, along with Page County Sheriff’s Office, Page County Fire and Rescue and the Stanley Fire Department Dive Team, were able to recover the bodies of the two missing men after a few hours.

“DWR sends their condolences to the family of the victims during this unimaginable time. Please remember to always wear your lifejacket,” the agency said in a statement on Saturday night.

The identity of those involved has not be released by officials.

