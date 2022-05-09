An event you don’t want to miss this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - This week is going to be really quiet until we get to Sunday night...

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 13 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, May 16th, we’ll have 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 42 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:09 am to 6:03 am while sunset moves from 8:14 pm to 8:21 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, May 13th, 5:11 am 7 min 84° above NW above SE Friday, May 13th, 9:53 pm 7 min 74° above SW above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Monday, May 16th, 12:14 am Third Quarter Moon Sunday, May 22nd, 2:43 pm New Moon Monday, May 30th, 7:30 am First Quarter Moon Tuesday, June 7th, 10:48 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Monday, May 16th, at 12:14 am. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon, to represent flowers blooming. Other names for this full moon include Hare Moon, Corn Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.

Wait there’s more! In addition to the full moon occurring in mid-May, this moon will also be a Blood Moon. This is because a total lunar eclipse will occur! The total lunar eclipse turns the moon red during the event. More details below.

The Lunar Eclipse

There’s only one big event happening in the sky this week and it’s a big one.

In the late evening on Sunday, May 15th, a total lunar eclipse will occur. The moon will rise at 8:04 pm on Sunday evening and put on a show. The eclipse will technically begin at 9:32 pm when the penumbral phase begins. This is when the outer parts of Earth’s shadow begin to obstruct the moon. A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 10:27 pm, and the total lunar eclipse begins at 11:29 pm.

For an hour and 24 minutes, the moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth. This is lengthy for a total lunar eclipse because not only will the moon be a full moon but also a supermoon! This is because the moon will be in some of its closest part of its orbit as well. Maximum eclipse will be at 12:12 am and the totality phase will end at 12:53 am.

It was an overnight show when the moon had a very long partial eclipse. (Roy J Dudley)

The partial eclipse ends at 1:55 am very early Monday morning and the moon will leave the penumbral phase at 2:50 am.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.