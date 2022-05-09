Advertisement

Authorities investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Stuarts Draft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying an individual involved in a string of vehicle break-ins in the Stuarts Draft area April 25, 2022.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the individual shown in the images above, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

