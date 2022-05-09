Baby formula supply shortage continues impacting Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The baby formula shortage continues to cause stress for new mothers across the country as they worry about being able to feed their babies.

Supply chain issues are contributing to stock shortages around the US and here in Virginia. Some stores limit how much formula they sell to parents.

The shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan is also contributing to the problem.

Mothers in central Virginia are hoping for some relief soon.

“We need to as a community come together and see what can we do how can we address this like crucial problem,”said Richmond mother Lucy Rogers.

Major retailers like Target and CVS have already announced limitations on how much formula families can buy.

Even local organizations, who typically help distribute formula to mothers like Little Hands Virginia, are having a hard time getting enough supplies to give to local families.

“We have a lot of partners coming to us and saying hey we have a family that can’t find this specific formula can you help us provide for these family but the crazy thing is we have no more access to formula than the families do,” said Taylor Keeney Executive Director of Little Hands Virginia.

The problem is even worse for low-income parents or for babies who need specialty formula brands.

“These are families that already had difficulty accessing formula and affording formula and so the families that are coming to us also don’t have the ability to just run out and stock up really easily,” Taylor explained.

Six states in the South and Midwest are reportedly sold out of more than half of their baby formula supplies. So far, Virginia is not in that mix.

