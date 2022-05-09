Advertisement

Bridgewater advances to second weekend of ODAC Baseball Tournament

Bridgewater baseball advances to second round of ODAC Tournament
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is one of four teams remaining in the ODAC Tournament.

“I think we have been playing really good baseball all year and now everything is coming together,” said Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo. “All the little pieces are falling into place.”

The No. 5 seed Eagles swept No. 4 Washington & Lee in a doubleheader Sunday to claim a first-round series win. Bridgewater joins Shenandoah, Lynchburg, and Roanoke in advancing to a four-team, double elimination bracket this weekend in High Point, North Carolina. The winner claims the ODAC Tournament Championship and earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s one our goals that we have talked throughout the season is: learn from our mistakes, understand what it takes to be successful, and try to be playing our best baseball as we get into May,” said Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts. “We’re fortunate right now we played well this past weekend and are excited to be able to continue our season.”

The Eagles have advanced to the second weekend of the ODAC Tournament for a second straight season. In 2021, BC went on the road and earned an upset win over Roanoke in the first round of the league’s postseason championship.

“We have a very veteran group that made a run in the playoffs last year so we know what this experience is like,” said Bridgewater junior infielder Jeffrey Snider.

Bridgewater boasts a 26-15 overall record. The Eagles are scheduled to play No. 2 seed and nationally-ranked Shenandoah Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point in High Point, NC. The Hornets swept the Eagles during the regular season by winning both games between the two teams. To see the full schedule for the ODAC Baseball Tournament, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn
JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn
Dukes ready for NCAA women's lacrosse tournament
Dukes ready for NCAA women's lacrosse tournament
Bridgewater baseball advances to second round of ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater baseball advances to second round of ODAC Tournament
The Spotswood baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Thursday night.
Spotswood baseball suffers first loss of the season