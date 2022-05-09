Bridgewater advances to second weekend of ODAC Baseball Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is one of four teams remaining in the ODAC Tournament.

“I think we have been playing really good baseball all year and now everything is coming together,” said Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo. “All the little pieces are falling into place.”

The No. 5 seed Eagles swept No. 4 Washington & Lee in a doubleheader Sunday to claim a first-round series win. Bridgewater joins Shenandoah, Lynchburg, and Roanoke in advancing to a four-team, double elimination bracket this weekend in High Point, North Carolina. The winner claims the ODAC Tournament Championship and earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s one our goals that we have talked throughout the season is: learn from our mistakes, understand what it takes to be successful, and try to be playing our best baseball as we get into May,” said Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts. “We’re fortunate right now we played well this past weekend and are excited to be able to continue our season.”

The Eagles have advanced to the second weekend of the ODAC Tournament for a second straight season. In 2021, BC went on the road and earned an upset win over Roanoke in the first round of the league’s postseason championship.

“We have a very veteran group that made a run in the playoffs last year so we know what this experience is like,” said Bridgewater junior infielder Jeffrey Snider.

Bridgewater boasts a 26-15 overall record. The Eagles are scheduled to play No. 2 seed and nationally-ranked Shenandoah Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point in High Point, NC. The Hornets swept the Eagles during the regular season by winning both games between the two teams. To see the full schedule for the ODAC Baseball Tournament, click here.

