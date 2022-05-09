Cold start to the week then warming up

MONDAY: With clear skies and light winds for the overnight, areas of patchy frost will develop across the entire area. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark in our West Virginia locations so cover or bring in your plants if you can.

Patchy fog but plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Abundant sunshine the entire day as it turns mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Turning breezy again for the daytime.

Clear skies for the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Breeze fading by sunset. Skies stay clear into the overnight as it turns chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and pleasantly cool. Temperatures rising into the 50s. A few clouds early with abundant sunshine in the afternoon. A mild and nice day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clear skies for the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Staying clear for the entire evening and overnight as it turns chilly again. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start the day as skies will be clear. Pleasantly cool to start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Clouds will be hard to come by for the day as plenty of sunshine sticks around. Warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful spring day. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds to start the day and temperatures rising into the 60s. Another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s! Another beautiful spring day. Warm during the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds around to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun around in the afternoon and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A coastal low that will move onshore on the southeast coast will bring scattered showers back into the area for the night. Cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with the low pressure to the south of us impacts our area the entire day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

