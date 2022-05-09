Advertisement

JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn

JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn
JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 9, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tenth-ranked James Madison lacrosse earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship. JMU will face #18 Connecticut on the campus of Loyola University in Maryland.

The teams met earlier this season when the Dukes beat the Huskies 13-7. JMU leads the overall series 6-2 and will be looking for its sixth straight win against UConn.

After going 6-0 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play, the Dukes were the regular-season conference champions. The team boasts a 13-4 record heading into the NCAA Tournament.

According to head coach Shelley Klaes, the Dukes expect a challenge when they face the Huskies in round one.

“We know they’re rough and tough,” said Klaes. “They have a great transition game as well.”

Redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky emphasized the importance of mental preparation heading into the game.

“We know how they are capable of playing,” added Checkosky. “The game was tight in February so we aren’t taking this one for granted. We have to go in there focused and ready to play.”

Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch said she is excited to represent the Dukes on a national stage.

“You don’t see James Madison on the biggest stage in every sport,” said Knobloch. “Being able to make it this far as a team is really special.”

The Dukes face the Huskies on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ridley Athletic Complex. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

