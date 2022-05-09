Advertisement

Local hospitals celebrate National Hospital Week

While hospitals will celebrate current employees, many local hospitals say they are still...
While hospitals will celebrate current employees, many local hospitals say they are still experiencing staffing shortages.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week is National Hospital Week, where healthcare facilities across the country will celebrate healthcare employees for all the work they do.

While hospitals will celebrate current employees, many local hospitals say they are still experiencing staffing shortages.

“We are facing, just like many healthcare organizations across the country, some staffing challenges as we saw folks retiring throughout the last two years, but we’re working really hard at Sentara RMH to recruit,” said Sentara RMH Vice President of Operations Catherine Hughes.

Hughes hopes with college graduations happening in the coming weeks that they can fill up those vacancies.

But in the meantime, hospitals will celebrate those healthcare workers who are currently with them now.

“We’re just excited to spend the next couple of weeks loving on our staff,” said Hughes. “Of course, each and every day of the year we are grateful for the team members that take safe, high-quality care of our community, but this is a great time that we can pause and focus and really have lots and lots of on-campus celebrations.”

