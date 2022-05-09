Advertisement

Local non-profit works to honor teachers, educators

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

Helping those who help our youth. That’s what Karen Caspersen of Woodstock strives to do.

Back in 2018, she founded the non-profit “Just Because.” It strives to show teachers and educators in Shenandoah County how valued and appreciated they are.

Every quarter, Caspersen and many volunteers create goodie bags to give to over 900 teachers in the many schools across Shenandoah County.

The goodie bags are filled with lots of things from small snacks and drinks to mini nail kits.

”Kindness is in short supply these days. This is a way to show appreciation to our educators. It’s not just the teachers receiving. It’s not from the parents, it’s not from the PTO, it’s from the public that says we notice, we appreciate and thank you,” said Caspersen.

On May 13-15, the non-profit plans to bake thousands of homemade cookies to distribute to teachers. If you are interested in baking, you can contact the organization for more details. You can email justbecauseteach@gmail.com or you can visit the Facebook page.

