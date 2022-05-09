PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio

Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A school bus in Ohio took a nosedive early Monday morning, causing it to teeter onto its side.

According to WOIO, construction work is being done in the area where the bus is tipped over.

Pictures show the front of the bus stuck in what appears to be a hole in the street.

WOIO reports that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

