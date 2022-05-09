Advertisement

Rising diesel prices drain local trucking companies

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Diesel prices are hitting record highs across the country.

V & M Trucking has been in the Messerley family for four generations, but due to the skyrocketing gas prices, labor shortages and shipping delays, they don’t know if they will make it to a fifth generation.

Neil Messerley said if it wasn’t for the fuel surcharge trucking companies use to cover the influx of diesel prices, V & M Trucking would no longer be able to operate.

Along with the sky-high cost of diesel, trucking companies are required to pay a separate fuel tax which is based on how many miles were driven in each state.

”We’re over-regulated, the taxes just keep going up and up and up, the trucks aren’t making any more money than they have been the last 20 years and the fuel is killing us all,” Neil Messerley, laborer at V & M Trucking said.

The Virginia average for a gallon of diesel as of Monday is $5.54, up nearly 30 cents from last week.

Messerley said with the continued regulations, taxes, and rising fuel prices in an already strained industry, it will be hard for many trucking companies to continue within the next few years.

”It’s just no fun anymore, but the fuel prices ... it’s gonna kill us all, it’s gonna put everybody out,” Messerley said.

