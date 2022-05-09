Advertisement

Section of Grattan Street temporarily closed this week

The city is asking drivers in the area on South Main and Liberty streets to use caution while work takes place.
The city is asking drivers in the area on South Main and Liberty streets to use caution while work takes place.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Work in the area of the small section of Grattan Street between South Main and Liberty streets will cause the small crossover lane to be closed this week.

Work crews are expected to arrive at the scene Monday morning, May 9, and remain on location until Monday, May 16.

Vehicles will not be able to utilize the lane during that time. The city is asking drivers in the area on South Main and Liberty streets to use caution while work takes place.

