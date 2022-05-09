Section of Grattan Street temporarily closed this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Work in the area of the small section of Grattan Street between South Main and Liberty streets will cause the small crossover lane to be closed this week.

Work crews are expected to arrive at the scene Monday morning, May 9, and remain on location until Monday, May 16.

Vehicles will not be able to utilize the lane during that time. The city is asking drivers in the area on South Main and Liberty streets to use caution while work takes place.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.