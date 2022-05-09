Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company gives water safety tips

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s drownings in Page County offer a reminder of water safety heading into the summer months.

“The biggest thing is plan your trip, let somebody know where you’re going, how long you’re expected to be gone,” Captain Dustin Lucas with the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company said.

This time of year, water safety is something important to remember for all ages.

“With anything you know you need to plan your trip accordingly, always have a life vest that’s on or readily accessible, even like a cell phone with communication in a dry bag where you can call for help if you get stranded or lost on the river and we always recommend like some high visibility clothing to where you can be located,” Captain Lucas said.

Another big factor to consider is the weather conditions expected in the area.

If it’s cold outside, the water will be even colder and storms can cause the rise of sea level above the normal predicted tide.

”If it’s anticipating storms all evening like if you’re gonna plan afloat this evening at 2 o’clock and they’re calling for severe thunderstorms throughout the evening it’s probably not advisable to try that,” Captain Lucas said.

The Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company has a swift water rescue team that primarily serves Page County for rescues and body recovery.

”Any life-saving medication that you take or you feel you may need, just simple stuff like sunblock and simple stuff people don’t think about and you know the environment ... you can get dehydrated pretty quick on the river so we recommend you taking a cooler full of drink you know Gatorade, water,” Captain Lucas said.

Captain Lucas stresses the importance of letting others know your plan so they can alert first responders if you don’t show up when expected.

