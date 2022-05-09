Advertisement

Virginia Office of the Children’s Ombudsman

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at the launch for the Office of the Children's...
Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at the launch for the Office of the Children's Ombudsman at the Patrick Henry Building on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.(Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Office of the Children’s Ombudsman officially launched this week after almost a year of development. Investigation, advocation, and education about the child welfare system and foster care is just part of the mission.

“When it comes to the child welfare system, we have the information we can point people to resources,” the director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, Eric Reynolds said.

The office serves as a one stop shop for the child welfare system.

“To receive complaints or calls, or concerns from constituents who are involved in cases involving children, who may have been alleged to have been abused or neglected, who are receiving child protective services, or who are in foster care,” Reynolds said.

It was created by the Virginia general assembly in 2020, but took time to launch. The office has received 160 since their unofficial start in 2021, and 13 calls in the first 3 days after their launch. The first step is to investigate the complaint.

“Then being able to identify some areas of improvement for the local agency or the agency that was providing those services so that we could help them improve their practice in serving the children and families,” Reynolds said.

The Ombudsman works throughout the Commonwealth. Smaller agencies work directly with families. Community Attention Foster Families (CAFF) is one of those agencies, managing cases in Charlottesville, Albemarle, and Greene counties.

“We find families in our community that want to support these families that are going through a rough time. And that are in support of reunifying children and their families and then we train them so that they know how to work with the system,” CAFF’s Charlsie Stratton said.

Both agencies on the state and county level are looking to provide resources for giving children a safe and healthy upbringing.

“Our interest is making sure that the agencies are balancing that trying to strike that balance between child safety and family preservation,” Reynolds said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

The moon with a reddish tint
An event you don’t want to miss this week up in the sky
Judith Dimeo and her daughter Denise Weisburg have a lot in common - but perhaps the most...
Mother and daughter share special bond over nursing career
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/8/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/8/2022
Eastern Mennonite University held its Spring 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Class of 2022 graduates from Eastern Mennonite University