Waynesboro set to vote on proposed budget Monday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro city officials say the area’s growth played a role in their $57.2 million budget.

City council is set to vote on the document at their Monday, May 9 meeting. Their real estate tax is set to stay the same at 90 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“With extra housing in the city, businesses moving into the city, and people coming to our town to enjoy our great restaurants, we didn’t have to raise taxes this year,” said Mayor Bobby Henderson.

Henderson said real estate taxes aren’t the only highlight of this year’s budget.

“The taxes that people are paying in the city came to the tune of an additional $700,000 that will be going to the school systems,” he said.

City staff are set to get two additional holidays, as well as a raise.

“We’ve taken the people making less than minimum wage, brought them up to the $11 and got plans to make that higher next year. We were able to address that, plus all of our city employees are in for up to a 3% pay increase this year,” Henderson said.

Also in the budget, Waynesboro’s water rate is set to increase 3%, and the rate for trash pick-up will go up $1.50. That’s reflective of needs at the regional landfill.

“That was a necessity to stay competitive, to keep the capital project up. If something breaks, we got to have something in reserve to fix it immediately. We can’t wait for a budget cycle to come around to things with the water,” Henderson said.

The mayor said with new subdivision and housing plans, the city could see as many as 500 new homes. As those fill up, Waynesboro will see more tax revenue. To view the full proposed budget, follow the link here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.