Advertisement

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders pronounced the child dead...
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders pronounced the child dead on the scene.(franky242 via Canva)
By Nick Viviani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon.

The caller told dispatchers that the child had been run over by farm equipment and was unresponsive at the time. As soon as medical crews arrived, they began life-saving measures. The child, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the child.

The child’s death remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said no other information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,484 Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - Participants were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in...
4th dose of COVID vaccine gives big boost, study says
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to...
LIVE: Biden to address inflation in White House remarks
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends
A guide to Tuesday’s primary election in West Virginia