2022 Pollinator Program planting to begin in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Public Works Pollinator Program plants around 6,000 plants across the city in areas like parks and medians each year.

For this planting season, staff will start with the 4,000 currently housed in their greenhouse.

Since 2019, different grasses and flowers have been planted throughout the city to form a pollinator corridor, and expand the available areas for animals like birds, bees, and bats to travel, rest and feed.

The planting sections provide a benefit to community members too.

“We have pollinating insects and birds that are migrating through all the time so that’s one of the key reasons. Also, you know we try and keep the mowing crews in the city safer by keeping them off the medians, having to mow or weed-eat in those areas, and beauty,” City Landscape Supervisor Mike Hott said.

Official planting begins this week, and in the month of June, Public Works will be hosting ‘Pollinator Week’ events. These include a walking tour of the pollinator corridor and the chance to build your own pollinator hotel.

Click here to learn more about the program. For a schedule of Pollinator Week events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.