CMA Valley Subaru donates $31,000 to People Places

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru handed a $31,000 check over to People Places on Tuesday.

People Places provides the area adoption and foster care services.

“It’s going to go to support our therapeutic foster care program and serve those kids. It’s the youth in our own local communities that are in foster care that are going to see the results from what we can do with this money,” said People Places Outreach and Communications Specialist Spencer Eavers.

CMA Valley Subaru employees said they were honored to donate the money to People Places.

“We had the largest ‘Share the Love’ donation that we’ve ever had in the store’s history,” said General Manager Charles Camp.

Not only was it the largest “Share the Love” donation, but leaders with People Places believe it was the largest donation in their history.

“We just cannot thank the staff here at Subaru enough, the community members for choosing us, and we cannot wait to see what we do with this money,” Eavers said.

Eavers said the donation also gives them crucial notoriety.

“They say there’s a national crisis actually because there are not enough foster families to serve the kids coming in to care, so we are always looking for ways to spread awareness about the need for local foster families,” she said.

To learn more about People Places, how to donate or become a foster parent, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.