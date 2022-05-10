Advertisement

Fallen firefighter laid to rest today

A fallen firefighter is remembered in Gassaway, W.Va.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A volunteer firefighter from the Gassaway Fire Department will be laid to rest today.

24-year-old John Forbush died in the line of duty while trying to save a mother and daughter on Sunday, May 1.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. at the Gassaway Baptist Church.

The procession will go through Gassaway to the Gassaway Fire Department where there will be a complete rotation of callout alarms.

It will then continue through town to Stumbo Run Road.

The burial will take place at Frame Stumbo Cemetery.

Forbush had been with the Gassaway Fire Department for four years.

