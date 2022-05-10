Former Shenandoah County pageant queen dies in car crash, four others seriously injured

FACQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8:27 a.m. along the 7200 block of Route 50 (John S. Mosby Highway).

A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Route 50 when it reportedly crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jensen B. Hoover, 29, of Winchester, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Hoover was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old female, of Upperville, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Hoover was Miss Shenandoah County Fair 2015 and Miss Virginia Association of Fairs 2016.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.