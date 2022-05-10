Harrisonburg City Council set to vote on budget Tuesday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council will discuss and make the first vote on 2022 to 2023 fiscal year budget at Tuesday’s meeting.

Some of the big-ticket items in this year’s budget include a new public works building and new transit buses for the city.

This year’s budget will also include a tax rate increase. Currently, the increase is at 3 cents, but has not been passed as the city is looking for public comment on it at Tuesday’s meeting.

The tax rate increase will help pay the bond from the new Rocktown High School in Harrisonburg.

”The input we get is very critical in how we decide what services will get funded, what services get decreased, and if there are some changes that we need to make,” Michael Parks, communications director for the city of Harrisonburg said.

He said input from residents is important to City Council when it comes to the budget so they know where they should spend more money and can decrease funds from things which may not be as important to residents.

”As we start to get an idea of what our revenues are going to be looking like what our expenditures have looked like over the last year and beginning to think about what the next fiscal year will be,” Parks said.

The budget must be voted on twice before the beginning of June per the City’s charter.

A budget, in brief, is available on the city’s website for community members to see a breakdown of all the main expenditures in the budget.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.