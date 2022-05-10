NEXTGEN Aviators flyover event to teach all ages about aviation field

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Like other industries, the pandemic hit the aviation industry hard, resulting in not only pilot shortages but other jobs as well.

That’s why Dynamic Aviation, a company out of Bridgewater, is hosting an all-ages event to showcase the different opportunities in the field.

“There’s a place for you in aviation. You know you could paint airplanes, you could work on sheet metal and use your hands and create something really awesome doing that. So, it’s important that all ages see that you and understand you can always come to aviation and find your place,” Marking Coordinator for Dynamic Aviation Jackson Heverly said.

Some of the activities taking place include flight simulators, free fights for kids 10-years-old and younger, and the opportunity to work on an airplane alongside a mechanic.

The event is Saturday, May 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 1402 Airport Road in Bridgewater.

For a full list of activities, click here.

