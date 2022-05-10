Rt. 340 crash cleared in Augusta County
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area.
On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
All north lanes are closed. All south lanes are closed.
This is a developing story. WHSV is on the scene learning more information.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.