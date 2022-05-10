Advertisement

Rt. 340 crash cleared in Augusta County

On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta...
On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.(Crash)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area.

On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

All north lanes are closed. All south lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. WHSV is on the scene learning more information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Six linemen from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are gearing up to compete in the...
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative training for line worker’s rodeo in Richmond
Virginia’s average gas price sits at $4.24 a gallon and climbing.
Youngkin demands lawmakers take up 90-day gas tax holiday with rising prices
CMA Valley Subaru handed a $31,000 check over to People Places on Tuesday.
CMA Valley Subaru donates $31,000 to People Places
On Rt. 11, Fairfield
Straight-line wind and a confirmed tornado in Rockbridge County