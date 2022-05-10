Staunton senior scores memorable run on the diamond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton senior Stephen Plaugher played in his first game as a member of the Varsity baseball team.

After joining the Storm as manager two years ago, Plaugher has become a key member of the team. Plaugher, who has an intellectual disability, uplifts his teammates and runs the scoreboard for the Storm.

Tonight, Plaugher was the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning, and he added his own run to the official record books.

We’ll have more on Plaugher’s story next week during the latest edition of WHSV Sports Presents.

