Straight-line wind and a confirmed tornado in Rockbridge County

Damage from storms Friday night, May 6th, 2022
On Rt. 11, Fairfield
On Rt. 11, Fairfield(Doug Urbaniak)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed straight-line wind damage and a tornado in the storms from Friday night in Rockbridge county. This storm did have a severe thunderstorm warning on it and this is the same storm that prompted a tornado warning in Augusta County. While rotation was detected on radar in Augusta county, the damage was from straight-line winds in Greenville, Lyndhurst and Waynesboro.

Here are the details from the storm survey:

Damage Details
Damage Details(NWS)

Damage from severe thunderstorms can be worse than a tornado. In this case the straight-line wind damage was not just in a longer path, but was also stronger than the brief tornado.

Details of the storm
Details of the storm(whsv)

Damage in Augusta County

Snapped trees can happen from straight-line winds.

PHOTO GALLERY

Caption

