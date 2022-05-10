Straight-line wind and a confirmed tornado in Rockbridge County
Damage from storms Friday night, May 6th, 2022
FAIRFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed straight-line wind damage and a tornado in the storms from Friday night in Rockbridge county. This storm did have a severe thunderstorm warning on it and this is the same storm that prompted a tornado warning in Augusta County. While rotation was detected on radar in Augusta county, the damage was from straight-line winds in Greenville, Lyndhurst and Waynesboro.
Here are the details from the storm survey:
Damage from severe thunderstorms can be worse than a tornado. In this case the straight-line wind damage was not just in a longer path, but was also stronger than the brief tornado.
Damage in Augusta County
Snapped trees can happen from straight-line winds.
PHOTO GALLERY
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.