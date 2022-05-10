Straight-line wind and a confirmed tornado in Rockbridge County

FAIRFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed straight-line wind damage and a tornado in the storms from Friday night in Rockbridge county. This storm did have a severe thunderstorm warning on it and this is the same storm that prompted a tornado warning in Augusta County. While rotation was detected on radar in Augusta county, the damage was from straight-line winds in Greenville, Lyndhurst and Waynesboro.

Here are the details from the storm survey:

Damage Details (NWS)

Damage from severe thunderstorms can be worse than a tornado. In this case the straight-line wind damage was not just in a longer path, but was also stronger than the brief tornado.

Details of the storm (whsv)

Damage in Augusta County

Snapped trees can happen from straight-line winds.

One of the snapped trees at Stony creek campground in Greenville. @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/OgxD7c8zj6 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 8, 2022

This is one of the trees down at Stony creek campground in Greenville.

About 6-8 oak trees down. All healthy. They actually check all the trees in the winter.

No one hurt but one came down on a car.

Also tree down on Broadhead school Rd, Greenville. @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/HyVc4KeF2A — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 7, 2022

That's a massive tree!! This is the same report from last night on Windy acres Lane near Sherando. @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/IWjVnKIGdp — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 7, 2022

PHOTO GALLERY

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.