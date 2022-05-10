Uptick in COVID-19 cases around the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the nation and the commonwealth, some health districts are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said a number of factors could be contributing to the rise in cases, including waning immunity, highly transmissible variants, and getting together with large groups. She said this uptick is not unique to the CSHD, but it’s impacting many localities.

“We’ve experienced a rise in cases before. We have the resources to get through it and care for ourselves whether that’s vaccinations and boosters for that preventative care piece and accessing resources if you do test positive,” Shelton said.

She said you should also stay home if you are sick and monitor your symptoms.

The CSHD is aware of two new omicron COVID-19 variants, BA.4 and BA.5.

“The CDC is currently now working with national and international partners to continue monitoring the spread of the new variants,” Shelton said. “In the U.S., the CDC is aware of a few probable cases of BA4 and BA5, but none have been identified in Virginia at this time.”

If you have any COVID-19 questions, you can call the CSHD COVID hotline. Public health staff will be available to assist with COVID-19 questions and concerns Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.