STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 225 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.