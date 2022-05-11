Broadway High School Ag Teacher wins school, county awards

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - As the school year winds down, educators in the Valley are recognized for their efforts throughout the year. One Rockingham County agriculture teacher has collected three honors recently.

Broadway High School’s Janae Pettit was named Teacher of the Year at the school level, and the 2022 Lucy Simms Educator of the year for the county.

Pettit has been an educator for seven years and says she is humbled and grateful for the opportunities to inspire students each day.

“I’ve had students who have found a passion like my own and gone on to be agricultural education teachers as well and so that’s a little extra sweet. But regardless just seeing students be successful at something they love that they found in our program, just makes it all worth it,” Pettit explained.

Students agree Pettit has helped fuel a deeper interest in a career in agriculture through FFA events, and her unique style of teaching.

“One of my favorite things is probably just the fun that she brings she always fun games. One of my favorite games that we do in this class is Silent Ball where we throw a ball around and if you fail to catch the ball, then she asks you a question and you can still continue to play if you get the question right,” ninth-grader Ayla Janney said.

Pettit says she and her colleagues teach 185 students across the department, and she will now compete for the Virginia Region 5 Teacher of the Year award.

