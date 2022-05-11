Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, Council of Labor Unions reach agreement

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions announced that- after more than 90 days of negotiations- an agreement had been met with the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation. The two parties have ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

WVVA spoke with Cam Huffman, the Director of Public Relations and Content at the Greenbrier Resort, who shares what he hopes this agreement will do for the hotel.

“The goal all along was to give the team members here what they deserve. Obviously, this place has incredible history, a lot of beauty and great hospitality- a lot of things going on- but it’s nothing without the team members here. Time and time again, when guests leave, they talk about the interaction they’ve had with team members.”

In addition to Huffman, WVVA reached out to a resort employee, who says a good employer makes his employees want to stay where they are. And he would know. He’s been an employee at the Greenbrier for 47 years.

“I love what I do,” said Lead Doorman James “Dale” Mann. “I love people, and the Greenbrier itself has been a historic place throughout my family. I had family work here for fifty and sixty years, and it’s been in my family forever.”

As an employee, Mann will see an immediate five percent wage increase, as well as regular wage increases and a summer bonus. This can be said for all bargain unit employees at the Greenbrier Resort.

When this agreement wasn’t ratified in April, like it was expected to, it gained some attention from local leaders. Senator Stephen Baldwin, who represents Greenbrier County in the 10th Senatorial District, shared his thoughts on this issue. He says this vote was more important than those of Tuesday’s Primary Election due to the Resort’s economic stability.

“...All of those jobs are connected to other jobs in the region because this is such a central employer, so when the Greenbrier does well, the Greenbrier Valley does well.”

WWVA did reach out to the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions, who did not wish to make a statement but shared a release they sent out on Tuesday, acknowledging the agreement.

Huffman says this new agreement will go into effect immediately and will run through May of 2025. In addition to multiple pay increases and bonuses, this new plan also provides updated retirement and insurance benefits.

