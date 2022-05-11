Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts Community Safety Day at A Dream Come True Playground

By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -In honor of Safe Kids Week, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is hosting Community Safety Day to promote child safety.

The event will take place at A Dream Come True Playground in Harrisonburg. Everyone is welcome to come out from 3-6 p.m. There will be fire trucks and other first responder vehicles.

First responders will be available for questions and provide more information on preventable injuries.

Leslie Pullen with HFD says more than half of all car seats are not installed properly. Officials will be doing car seat checks Wednesday, but it doesn’t stop there.

“Bike safety, car seat safety, home safety, water safety, anything you can really think of. If you have any questions we are just opening the conversation to parents and caregivers to talk about it,” Pullen explained.

