It’s been over 100 days since Codi Bigsby went missing in Hampton

Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father back in January
Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father back in January(Hampton Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been more than 100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby disappeared in Hampton - and there’s still been no sighting of him.

According to WVEC, Cory Bigsby, Codi’s father reported, him missing in January. Cory says he last saw his son around 2 a.m. Jan. 31 in their home.

Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement

Despite search efforts coming up short over the last 14 weeks, the community remains united in trying to bring Codi home.

