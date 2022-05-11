Advertisement

Local hotels prepare for JMU graduation

Hyatt Place Hotel in Harrisonburg
Hyatt Place Hotel in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With JMU graduation happening this weekend, local hotels are gearing up for the influx of overnight guests from all over the country coming to Harrisonburg.

While it may seem like a sudden rush of people, Hyatt Place Harrisonburg says hotels and hotel guests have been planning this weekend for a while.

“Between graduation and also parents weekend, those are the two busiest weekends that we see, and they book 13 months in advance,” said Shannon Sikes, general manager of Hyatt Place Harrisonburg. “We ramp up our staffing to make sure we have plenty of staffing on board.”

Sikes says although they have very few rooms available, they want to make sure their guests have the best experience possible during their stay.

“We’re really trying to make an experience for everyone coming into town,” said Sikes.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

