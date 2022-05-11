Mega Millions ticket bought in Timberville wins $1 million

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. It may be in a glove compartment somewhere, or it could be in someone’s wallet. Wherever it is, that ticket is now worth $1 million.

It was bought at the 7-Eleven at 325 South Main Street in Timberville, according to a press release from the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers for the May 10 drawing were 15-19-20-61-70, and the Mega Ball number was 9. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

This ticket is one of only two nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $86 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $99 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.