Advertisement

NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that will last into the overnight hours.(Mohamed shehata via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Sunday, the Earth will cast its shadow over the moon, and we should start seeing the total lunar eclipse that evening.

According to NASA, the moon will begin entering the partial shadow of Earth at 9:32 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday. But the slight darkening of the moon will not stand out until the moon starts entering the full shadow of the Earth at 10:28 p.m. ET.

It will take until 11:29 p.m. for the full shadow of Earth to cover the moon. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.

Officials said the moon will begin emerging from the full shadow of the Earth at 12:54 a.m. ET and finish emerging from the full shadow at 1:55 a.m. ET.

The moon will finish exiting the partial shadow at 2:51 a.m. ET, but the subtle shading from this last part of the eclipse will be difficult to notice.

The lunar eclipse will be visible anywhere the moon is visible. NASA reports lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase. So, the moon will generally be visible starting around sunset.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth gets directly between the sun and moon. The sun’s rays then get blocked by Earth and cause a shadow that darkens the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Jesse West took home the title in the Masters Greco-Roman division.
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
Grottoes continues to weigh options on backyard chickens
Grottoes continues to weigh options on backyard chickens
Tornado on the ground
The EF Scale: What is it?
Local hotels prepare for JMU graduation
Local hotels prepare for JMU graduation