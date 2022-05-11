Advertisement

Peace Officers Flag Ceremony to take place at Bridgewater College

While this traditionally takes place at the Public Safety Building in Harrisonburg, this year's...
While this traditionally takes place at the Public Safety Building in Harrisonburg, this year’s Flag Ceremony will take place at the Kline Campus Center at Bridgewater College.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department invites the community to attend this year’s Peace Officers Flag Ceremony, scheduled for Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

The annual gathering honors law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

While this traditionally takes place at the Public Safety Building in Harrisonburg, this year’s Flag Ceremony will take place at the Kline Campus Center at Bridgewater College.

Parking is limited and attendees are asked to carpool, if possible.

