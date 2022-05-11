Redistricting requires new voter notification to be mailed to voters

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Every Rockingham County voter will be mailed an updated voter notification letter based on the recent redistricting.

This is a requirement even if there is no change of address for the voter, according to Director of Elections Lisa Gooden. This voter notification letter replaces previous voter ‘cards’ and this may be used as identification when voting.

Many voters will notice that the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates district numbers have also changed.

Some voters will also notice that their polling location may have changed.

