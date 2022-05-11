RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SKITTLES is partnering with two Richmond artists as part of Pride Month.

Richmond residents Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham are among six artists within the LGBTQ+ community who crafted original pack designs that represent how they “see the rainbow” each day.

SKITTLES partners with two Richmond artists for Pride 2022 pack design (SKITTLES)

Each pack will have a QR Code that when scanned will send people to a virtual studio - where they can learn about the artists and the inspiration behind their designs.

To learn more about Ash and Chess’ design, click here.

