Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: According to VDOT this crash has been cleared, both lanes are now open.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting delays on I-81 in Augusta County following a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 206.
The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Officials say traffic backups are approximately one mile.
This is a developing story.
