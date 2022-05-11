Advertisement

Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

MM 205 ON I-81
MM 205 ON I-81(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: According to VDOT this crash has been cleared, both lanes are now open.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting delays on I-81 in Augusta County following a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 206.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Officials say traffic backups are approximately one mile.

This is a developing story.

