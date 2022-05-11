Advertisement

UVA Health allergist offers advice during this allergy season

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve been suffering from seasonal allergies this year, you are not alone.

Doctor Michael Nelson, an allergist with UVA Health, says spring brings some of the highest peak pollen counts compared to other times of the year.

Tree season lasts from late February to late May, and can cause people to feel typical allergy symptoms.

“Those with grass are getting worried because that’s coming in and I got to tell you a lot of people here in central Virginia are allergic to trees and grasses and weeds, which kick in through the fall. So people with allergies to pollens in the air theoretically and quite often can be allergic from late January all the way through that first freeze,” Dr. Nelson said.

If you suffer from severe allergies, Nelson says you should consult your doctor about different types of treatments.

