VDOT celebrates 20 years of 511 service to Virginia travelers

The 511 telephone service officially launched in 2002 as Virginia’s traveler information phone...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) celebrates “511 Day” Wednesday, May 11, as Virginia 511 marks 20 years of service to Virginia residents and travelers this year. The 511 telephone service officially launched in 2002 as Virginia’s traveler information phone number.

The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7 including incidents, construction, road conditions and livestream traffic cameras. VDOT also provides a 511 website, and a mobile app, VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic.

In honor of “511 Day,” here is a look at the service VDOT 511 has provided since 2002:

  • 25 million phone calls to Virginia 511
  • 33 million 511virginia.org website sessions
  • 18 million VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic mobile app sessions
  • 800,000 VDOT 511 Virginia Traffic mobile app downloads
  • 84 million Virginia 511 alerts via email, text, and app

