‘What goes up will come down’: Wildlife Center of Virginia reminds people of impact of balloon releases

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - We are in full swing with the season of celebrating, whether it be graduations, proms, or weddings.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia wants to remind the community of the potential impacts of these events. Their main message: “What goes up will come down.”

Staff say balloons are the most common item hurting the wildlife they take into their facility for treatment, as many animals see the plastic pieces and mistake them for food.

“Those balloon fragments, those confetti fragments, plastic, and latex, unfortunately, look pretty similar to those prey items. So those animals would ingest that litter that garbage which can cause intestinal blockages and possibly result in starvation and death,” Public Affairs Manager Alex Wehrung explained.

Wehrung adds the Center has a whole section of their website dedicated to education on this type of litter, and suggests alternatives to balloon releases like tree or flower planting, and his favorite, bubble blowing.

