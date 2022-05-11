Advertisement

Wilson Memorial girls soccer knocks off Waynesboro, Fort Defiance softball remains unbeaten

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school spring sports contests played on Tuesday, May 10.

Wilson Memorial girls soccer knocks off Waynesboro

Behind a stellar performance from goalkeeper Kayla Karnes, the Wilson Memorial girls soccer team handed Waynesboro its first Shenandoah District loss Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory by the Green Hornets. Karnes registered five saves and made a few crucial stops late in the match to preserve the victory for Wilson Memorial.

The only goal of the match was scored in the first half when Wilson Memorial’s Asia Knight fired a shot and it was deflected into the back of the net by a Waynesboro defender. Wilson Memorial improves to 8-3-1 overall (5-2 Shenandoah District) while Waynesboro drops to 9-3 overall (5-1 Shenandoah District).

Fort Defiance softball remains undefeated

Lilian Berry fired a complete-game shutout and racked up double-digit strikeouts to the lead the Fort Defiance softball team to a 2-0 victory over Stuarts Draft Tuesday evening. The Indians remain undefeated with a 16-0 overall record and 8-0 mark in Shenandoah District play.

To see more high school spring sports scores from Tuesday night, click here.

