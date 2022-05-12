Another round of rain on the way

THURSDAY: Some sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning cloudy quickly from east to west and it will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. As our next low moves in, a sprinkle in the afternoon or isolated light shower. Then a few spotty showers overnight. Mild during the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s and a few showers. Areas of fog overnight and it can be dense in some places.

FRIDAY: Clouds and fog to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying cloudy but still mild. High in the mid to upper 60s. A few spotty on and off showers for the day but no washout. If there is a break in the cloud cover, there may be a storm. Low visibility across the mountains. Mild, still pleasant for the evening with temperatures into the 60s. An isolated shower for the evening and then a few spotty showers overnight. Cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog. Dense fog in some areas.

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning and cloudy with areas of fog, temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers on and off for the day, more waves of rain. Then a few storms in the afternoon. There can be pockets of heavy rain at times, especially in any storms. Highs in the low 70s, fluctuating into the 60s with rain. Mild in the evening with temperatures into the 60s. Showers and some fog. Cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with fog.

SUNDAY: Another mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and rather cloudy. More clouds than sun for the day but warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few storms in the afternoon into the early evening but isolated coverage in nature. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows around 60.

MONDAY: Mild to start with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the 60s. Staying rather cloudy for the day but feeling warm once again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! A few afternoon storms. A mild evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A rather cloudy but mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with a few peeks of sun and feeling warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cloudy start but comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. The clouds stick around for the day with a few peeks of sun at times and feeling warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm evening staying in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

