Bernett earns All-CAA honors, Shifflett named Player of the Year

Late James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett has been honored by the Colonial Athletic...
Late James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett has been honored by the Colonial Athletic Association.(James Madison University Athletics)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Late James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett has been honored by the Colonial Athletic Association.

Bernett was named First Team All-CAA on Wednesday. The honor comes about two weeks after the JMU star catcher passed away due to apparent suicide. Bernett’s death has resonated throughout the college softball world, with many teams around the country honoring her during recent games.

She earned All-CAA honors by posting a .336 batting average with nine home runs and 33 RBI.

Shifflett named CAA Player of the Year

JMU first baseman Hannah Shifflett has named the CAA Player of the Year for her performance during the 2022 season. The Central Virginia native, who starred at Monticello High School, led the conference in multiple offensive categories. She claimed the CAA triple crown by leading the league in batting average (.393), home runs (15), and RBI (39). Shifflett posted an impressive 1.266 OPS, which also led all players in the CAA.

