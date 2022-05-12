Advertisement

Blue Ridge Foster Love using new funds to help more Valley families

By Taylor Rizzari
May. 12, 2022
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Last month was the 5th Annual Great Community Give which saw 1.7 million dollars raised for 125 nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

With May being National Foster Care Month, one of those nonprofits has been using the $7,000 it raised to help more families.

Blue Ridge Foster Love in Dayton provides free items like clothes, toys, and care items to parents and kids in the foster care system. It has helped 200 families since its opening in January.

“We just had a few newborns in that the foster parents didn’t have car seats so being able to purchase those car seats that have to be new for them is what we’re gonna use the money for we’ve been able to bless them and they are so thankful,” CEO of Blue Ridge Foster Love Christine Costello said.

She says the nonprofit also wants to provide free experiences like art classes or other activities to foster children in the Valley. If you’re interested in helping out, click here.

