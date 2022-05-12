Advertisement

Fishburne spring athletes receive awards on Wednesday

The spring sports award banquet at Fishburne Military School on May 11.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Athletes at Fishburne Military School were honored on Wednesday evening at its spring sports banquet.

MVPs, most improved, and senior cadets accepted some awards, and at the end of the evening, seniors who are continuing their athletic careers shared what school they will be heading to.

The General Manager of CMA’s Valley Dealerships Scott Simons shared some words of wisdom with the cadets.

“There’s a whole lot of life lessons that you learn by going through sports and I suggest to parents to have your children involved in as many activities as possible,” Simons said. “You learn about adversity, team building, how to keep yourself in good physical shape.”

Simons said he ran a local youth football program years ago, but the team didn’t have a home football field, causing them to drive to neighboring counties just to play. After asking Fishburne Military School to use the fields, they offered it free of charge. He said he has been proud to support the school since then.

“My wife and I are proud to say that because they opened up their doors to the community,” Simons said. “This is the fourth year my wife and I have donated $100,000 to the school.”

He said he donates through the Virginia Education Improvement Scholarships for Tax Credit Program.

