Advertisement

Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16
Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16(WFSB)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has ordered all flags in the Commonwealth to be lowered to half staff in remembrance of the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Flags will be lowered on May 12 and will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Former Shenandoah County pageant queen dies in car crash, four others seriously injured
Mega Millions ticket bought in Timberville wins $1 million
Jesse West took home the title in the Masters Greco-Roman division.
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board to discuss restoration of confederate school names
On Thursday Church World Service Harrisonburg hosted a community appreciation and awards...
Church World Service Harrisonburg celebrates community partners
Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for 540 area code
Evening Forecast 5-12-22
Evening Forecast 5-12-22
Waynesboro City Mayor Bobby Henderson
Mayor Bobby Henderson announces run for re-election for Waynesboro’s Ward C