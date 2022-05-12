Advertisement

I-81 S milling and paving starts Sunday in Rockingham County

Air3 cruises over Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning Sunday night, May 15, southbound Interstate 81 motorists should be alert for overnight lane closures at two locations in Rockingham County.

Contractors will be milling and paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg, and from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 near Mount Crawford.

Both work zones require alternating lane closures on southbound I-81 Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

There also will be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at interchanges within the work zones. During these times, digital message signs will advise motorists of detour routes.

VDOT awarded two separate contracts to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke, Va., with a combined value of about $3.6 million dollars.

The Mount Crawford-area paving operations have a contract completion date of June 24, 2022. The Harrisonburg-area paving operations have a contract completion date of November 15, 2022. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or clicking here.

